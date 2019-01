MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. – Game wardens in Oklahoma were able to make an unusual poaching bust thanks to a dating app.

A McIntosh County game warden was chatting with a woman on a dating app when she revealed that she had just killed a big buck illegally, not knowing that the man she was speaking with was a game warden.

Game wardens arrived at the property where she killed the buck and started the case.

Officials say she has already pleaded guilty and paid multiple fines.