Clemency granted to Cyntoia Brown by Tennessee governor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The governor of Tennessee has granted clemency to Cyntoia Brown, a woman who was 16 when she killed a Nashville man who solicited her for sex.

Brown was convicted of killing 43-year-old Johnny Allen in 2004 when he took her to his house for sex. Brown said she killed him after she feared he would kill her.

She was sentenced to serve life in prison. However, Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam granted clemency to Brown this week.

“This decision comes after careful consideration of what is a tragic and complex case,” Haslam said. “Cyntoia Brown committed, by her own admission, a horrific crime at the age of 16. Yet, imposing a life sentence on a juvenile that would require her to serve at least 51 years before even being eligible for parole consideration is too harsh, especially in light of the extraordinary steps Ms. Brown has taken to rebuild her life. Transformation should be accompanied by hope. So, I am commuting Ms. Brown’s sentence, subject to certain conditions.”

According to Tennessean, in a statement released by her lawyers, Brown thanked Haslam “for your act of mercy in giving me a second chance. I will do everything I can to justify your faith in me.”

She went on to say, “With God’s help, I am committed to live the rest of my life helping others, especially young people. My hope is to help other young girls avoid ending up where I have been.”

In August 2019, she will be released to parole supervision.