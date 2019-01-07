Cooking with Kyle: Easy made-from-scratch buttermilk pancake recipe

OKLAHOMA CITY- This simple but classic recipe is a fantastic way to teach children and motivate them to learn cooking. Great for snow/ice days, a weekend breakfast or a winter supper, this recipe yields 12 large pancakes.

2 C flour

2 t baking powder

1 t baking soda

1/2 t salt

2 T sugar

2 C buttermilk

2 eggs, lightly beaten

1 t Vanilla extract

Combine and sift together dry ingredients in a mixing bowl. Add buttermilk, eggs, and vanilla. Whisk until blended – do not over mix. The batter will be slightly lumpy. Allow batter to rest 10 minutes before cooking.

While the batter is resting, lightly oil a griddle or skillet and preheat it over medium-high heat. Griddle/skillet is ready when a small drop of water “dances” on the hot metal.

Pour or ladle the desired amount of batter into skillet/griddle. Allow to cook until tiny bubbles appear and the edge looks a bit dry. Flip and continue to cook roughly 90 seconds or until done. Pancakes may be kept warm on a bakery sheet in a warm oven, lightly covered.