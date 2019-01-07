Firefighters called to house fire in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Firefighters were called to battle a blaze on the city’s northwest side on Monday afternoon.
Just before 4 p.m., fire crews were called to a house fire near N.W. 16th and MacArthur.
When firefighters arrived at the scene, they were met with heavy flames.
Thankfully, fire crews managed to get the upper hand fairly quickly.
Firefighters recovered all five dogs from the home, but one didn’t survive. Crews also treated a cat with oxygen so it could be reunited with its family.
35.467560 -97.516428