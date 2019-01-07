× Former OU Star Rickey Dixon Elected to College Football Hall of Fame

Former Oklahoma defensive back Rickey Dixon was among a class of 15 elected to the College Football Hall of Fame on Monday.

Dixon was a consensus All-American at OU in 1987 and shared the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s top defensive back with Miami’s Bennie Blades.

Dixon was a two-time All-Big Eight performer as well, and went on to play six seasons in the National Football League.

Dixon set OU’s single season interception record in 1987 with nine, and had 17 for his career, just one shy of the school career record held by Darrell Royal.

The Dallas native played from 1984 to 1987 and was part of three Big Eight championship teams and the national championship team in 1985.

Dixon was picked fifth overall in the 1988 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals and played five seasons for the Bengals, including an appearance in Super Bowl 23 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Dixon was diagnosed with ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s disease in 2014.

Dixon and the other players and coaches elected will be officially inducted on Dec. 10 in New York.

The actual College Football Hall of Fame is located in Atlanta, Georgia.