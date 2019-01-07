Governor-elect Stitt announces hire of new ‘Chief Operating Officer’

OKLAHOMA CITY – One week from the inauguration of the state’s next governor, the newly-elected official has announced a new position that he says will help state agencies run efficiently.

On Monday, Governor-elect Kevin Stitt announced that he has hired John Budd as Chief Operating Office, a new role in the governor’s office that is tasked with diagnosing and helping state agencies deliver efficient, customer-focused services.

“In my conversation with governors from across the nation, I heard many credit their success to the hiring of a Chief Operating Officer in their administrations, a model not currently implemented in Oklahoma. This new COO role will be key to fulfilling my campaign commitment of delivering efficient, customer-centered government throughout our 120 agencies,” said Stitt. “I am excited to welcome John Budd, a businessman who has a proven record in helping companies successfully pursue operational transformation and deliver better services. Budd will be tasked with taking a holistic look at ways to more efficiently and effectively implement services and meet today’s modern demands on state government. I appreciate his willingness to join us in serving Oklahoma as we work to build a Top Ten future.”

John Budd was the executive vice president, chief strategy and business development officer for the Oklahoma City-based national headquarters of Sonic, America’s Drive-In.

Budd joined Sonic in 2013 after spending 16 years with Boston Consulting Group, where he served as a partner and managing director.