Triple homicide investigation underway in NE Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are investigating after three bodies were found inside of a northeast Oklahoma City home.

Police responded to the scene near NE 10th and Bryant during the early morning hours Monday.

Oklahoma City police say the incident started as a check welfare call. When they arrived at the home, they found the bodies of three people inside; two females and one male.

All three victims had trauma consistent with homicide, according to police.

No arrests have been made.

The victims’ names are being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide tip line at (405) 297-1200.