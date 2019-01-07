× “I shot my friend,” Norman officials investigate fatal shooting

NORMAN, Okla. – Norman officials are investigating a fatal shooting.

The shooting was reported around 4:14 p.m. Monday on the back porch of a Chapel Lane residence near 180th Avenue and Highway 9.

Officials said an altercation between two men led to one shooting the other in the stomach with a shotgun. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s daughter called 911, saying her father had been shot.

The suspect also called 911, saying “I shot my friend,” and remained at the scene. He voluntarily turned in his weapon, surrendered and is now in custody being interviewed along with multiple witnesses.

No other details have been released at this time.