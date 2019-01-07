Man arrested following fatal shooting in Okfuskee County

OKFUSKEE COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities are investigating a shooting in Okfuskee County that left one woman dead.

On January 5, at around 8:30 p.m., the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation was requested to investigate a shooting death at a home in Okemah, Oklahoma.

Officials say around 7:30 p.m., Anthony Spain called 911 to report a domestic incident and shooting.

When authorities arrived at the house, they found a woman, Teresa Smith, dead.

Spain was arrested for first-degree murder and placed in the Okfuskee County Jail.

The incident remains under investigation.