Man arrested following fatal shooting in Okfuskee County

OKFUSKEE COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities are investigating a shooting in Okfuskee County that left one woman dead.
On January 5, at around 8:30 p.m., the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation was requested to investigate a shooting death at a home in Okemah, Oklahoma.
Officials say around 7:30 p.m., Anthony Spain called 911 to report a domestic incident and shooting.
When authorities arrived at the house, they found a woman, Teresa Smith, dead.
Spain was arrested for first-degree murder and placed in the Okfuskee County Jail.
The incident remains under investigation.