Man taken to hospital after accident at recycling facility

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials say a man has been taken to a nearby hospital following an accident at a recycling facility in Oklahoma City.

Shortly before 12 p.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to a recycling center near Reno Ave. and Bath Ave. regarding an industrial accident.

Once firefighters arrived on scene, they learned that a man had been trapped in a conveyor belt.

Capt. David Macy, with the Oklahoma City Fire Department, told News 4 at the scene that the man became trapped on a conveyor belt that transports items from one piece of equipment to another piece of equipment.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital with lower extremity injuries.

At this point, his condition is unknown.