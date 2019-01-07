Oklahoma family says stray dogs killed their beloved horse

ARDMORE, Okla. – Leanne Wilson says she treasured her horse, Blackjack, who was gift from her father-in-law.

Wilson’s father-in-law gave the horse to Wilson about 10 years ago, and it was one of the last things to have a connection to him before he died.

“It was sentimental to us because it was the last living animal we had that was a connection to him,” she told KXII. “We were really sad to see that happen to him.”

Last week, Wilson and her husband went to check on Blackjack and found that he had been attacked by stray dogs in the area.

“We actually saw the dog leaving the area when we came up,” Wilson said. “So, he had obviously been taking part in the killing of it.”

Wilson says she has noticed two German Shepherds running around her land lately. After the passing of Blackjack, she is now worried for other livestock and people in the Ardmore area.

Murray County Game Warden Casey Young said there is not much law enforcement can do in the county. He says property owners should clean up vegetation around fences and gates to limit spots where predators can hide.

“We just want to make sure everybody’s aware of it and keep them safe,” she said. “Double check your surroundings when you go out in the county over here.”