Police: Homeowner shoots, kills alleged burglary suspect

YUKON, Okla. – Authorities say an Oklahoma homeowner shot and killed a would-be burglar who was allegedly trying to break into his vehicle.

Around 2:34 a.m. on Jan. 6, Oklahoma City police were called to a reported auto burglary in the 4600 block of Doe Run Drive.

The caller told dispatchers that they could see someone trying to break into their vehicle.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned the homeowner confronted the alleged burglar as he was breaking into his car.

Investigators say the homeowner and the burglary suspect were both armed at the time.

During the confrontation, authorities say the alleged burglary suspect, 23-year-old Carson Welch, was shot and killed.

At this point, no arrests have been made. However, the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.