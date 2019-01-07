Police investigate triple homicide in NE Oklahoma City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating a triple homicide that happened early Monday morning at the same home where a woman was shot and killed in February of 2018.

Oklahoma City police responded just before 12:30 a.m. Monday to the home on North Standish near N.E. 10th Street on a welfare check.

When officers went inside, it quickly turned into a triple homicide investigation.

"All three had appeared to be victims of homicide. They all had injuries that were consistent with being victims of homicide,” said MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The victims have been identified as two women and one man.

"Stunned, and shocked and also very grateful to be alive,” said Benjamin Triplet, a neighbor.

The news devastated the tight-knight community.

"Her mamma got killed in that house. It's been a year; it'll be a year in February,” a neighbor, who didn’t want to be identified, told news 4, referencing her cousin. "She’s been really tripping and upset about it.”

That neighbor said her cousin is the daughter of 64-year-old Wanda Skanes, who was found shot and killed on February 7, 2018 inside the same home. The case remains unsolved, according to police.

“The woman that owned that house, her daughter, that's the only person I'm worried about right now. If I could see her, I won't be as panicking,” said another neighbor, who also didn’t want to be identified. "It's a whole family. I mean blood relatives like cousins, aunties, I mean there's a mixture of family throughout this whole neighborhood. So, when something happens, it's not just, oh okay, that's my neighbor - it's really family.”

The neighborhood is now shaken and in disbelief after another horrifying tragedy inside the home.

"Time to move. It's time to move,” Triplet told News 4.

The victims of the new case have not yet been identified.

Police do not believe the two cases are related at this time.

The triple homicide marks the third, fourth and fifth murders of 2019.

If you have information that could lead to an arrest, call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.