Sheriff's office investigating after man found dead in Norman

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities are investigating a man’s death after he was found unresponsive on property owned by a state agency.

Shortly after 8 a.m. on Jan. 6, deputies with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a dead body in Norman.

Emergency crews responded to a property in the 1100 block of E. Main St. in Norman, which is owned by the Oklahoma State Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, and found a 28-year-old man lying face down in a puddle of water.

When first responders found him on the north side of an abandoned building, they say the victim was not breathing.

He was ultimately pronounced dead a short time later.

Witnesses told investigators that the man was a local transient.

There were no visible signs of trauma to the victim’s body, so it will be up to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine his cause of death.

“The State Medical Examiner has the victim and will perform an autopsy and toxicology report,” Cleveland County Detective Matthew Sandburg said. “We have a name and are attempting to make contact with his next of kin.”