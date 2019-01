× Sooners Stay Put in One Poll, Rise in Another

Oklahoma’s men’s basketball team moved up in the coaches poll and remained the same in the Associated Press top 25 poll out this week.

The Sooners moved from #25 to #22 in the coaches poll, while remaining #23 in the AP poll.

Oklahoma lost at Kansas 70-63 on January 2, then beat Oklahoma State 74-64 last Saturday.

Duke is number one in the AP poll, while Virginia has the top spot in the coaches poll.