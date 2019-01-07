State files motion to revoke accused doctor’s bond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Attorneys for the state have filed a new motion to revoke the conditional bond of an Oklahoma doctor accused in a deadly crash.

Bryan Perry turned in himself in November after authorities said he drove intoxicated in October along I-35 and hit 31-year-old Nicholas Rappa. In November, Perry was granted a bond reduction on several conditions including house arrest, GPS monitoring and alcohol monitoring through Smart Start, Inc.

According to court documents filed by the state on January 4, Perry submitted a breath sample through the Smart Start mobile device on New Year's Eve.

"The results of that test were a violation, as his breath alcohol content was 0.123. Defendant then submitted a second breath sample at 12:04 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2019, and the measure of the breath alcohol content was 0.085," the court document states.

On his third breath sample, the state alleges his breath alcohol content was measured at 0.071.

"Based upon these results, the State of Oklahoma is requesting the Honorable Court revoke the bond of Defendant Bryan Frank Perry and remand him to the custody of the Oklahoma County Jail," according to the motion.

This is a position supported by Rappa's family. Sarah Bridwell, the mother of Rappa's 3-year-old daughter, Reese, spoke with News 4 on Monday.

"Killing one person hasn’t stopped him from doing the things that he’s doing, and he’s shown no remorse for his actions and we are just hopeful he can’t do this to anyone else," Bridwell said. "Unfortunately, we lost someone very special to us because of something so senseless and preventable."

Bridwell said the past few months have been anything but easy on their family. They are dealing with Rappa's death on a day-to-day basis.

"He was just a good man. He was a man of faith, and he was a man of good character and he loved his family, and friends and most of all his daughter," she said.

Perry's attorney, Scott Adams, told News 4 on Monday that they are disputing his client drank alcohol and claim "the test is invalid as is suggested by the three different registered BAC results."

A hearing on the matter is scheduled for Tuesday.