Stillwater police to begin more patrols around school bus stops

STILLWATER, Okla. – Now that school is back in session, the Stillwater Police Department is working to keep children safer in school bus loading zones.

The department announced that it will now be placing more patrols at these zones and will pull over anyone who attempts to pass the bus while the stop arm is extended.

Officials say drivers must stop, no matter which side of the road the bus in on.

If anyone is pulled over, they could face up to a $260 fine and an automatic one-year suspension of their driver’s license.