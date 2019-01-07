× Two Former Sooners Named to U.S. National Softball Team

Former Oklahoma softball stars Keilani Ricketts and Shelby Pendley have been named to the 2019 women’s national team.

Ricketts was a four-time All-American at pitcher for the Sooners from 2010 to 2013, while Pendley was a three-time All-American infielder from 2011 to 2013, both helping the Sooners to a national championship in 2013.

The team is made up of 18 players who will compete in various tournaments, then have the roster trimmed to 15 for the Pan-American Games.

The team will likely have an advantage of making the Olympic team for the 2020 Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Ricketts and Pendley have both had USA Softball experience.