Watch: Truck backs through glass at Oklahoma City motorcycle dealership

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials are searching for a driver who crashed through the front glass of a motorcycle dealership in Oklahoma City.

Around 2 a.m. on Monday, surveillance cameras at the House of Kawasaki, located near N.W. 10th and Council, captured the alleged crime.

The cameras recorded a truck backing through the front glass of the dealership. The driver was then seen getting out of the truck and running into the store.

The driver then ran back out, but didn’t appear to have anything in his hands.

If you recognize the truck, you are asked to call the Oklahoma City Police Department.