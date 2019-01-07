Wild chase ends in Oklahoma woman’s living room

TULSA, Okla. – Authorities say a woman was taken to a Tulsa hospital after a wild chase ended in her living room.

Tulsa police tell FOX 23 that it all started when officers attempted to pull over the driver of a pickup truck near 47th St. and Peoria. However, the driver refused to stop and led them on a chase.

At some points during the pursuit, the driver of the truck was topping speeds of 85 miles per hour. Eventually, the driver lost control and crashed into an apartment near 61st and Union.

A woman inside the apartment was watching television in her living room when the truck crashed through the wall and hit her.

Police say the woman complained of neck pain, so she was taken to the hospital to be evaluated. Fortunately, she is expected to be OK.

The driver of the truck ran away from the scene during the chaos and has not been found.