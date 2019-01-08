× Authorities respond to shooting in NE OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are responding to a shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon near NE 45th and Prospect.

Police say a small grey car was driving down the street when the male suspect stopped the car, got out, and fired several rounds at the victim.

Then the suspect got back into his car and fled the scene, driving westbound.

Officials say the victim received non-life threatening injuries to the hip.

There is no suspect description at this time.