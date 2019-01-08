Bleu Garten owner plans to open cinema pub in Oklahoma City next month

OKLAHOMA CITY – Visitors to downtown Oklahoma City won’t have to travel far to check out a new concept for a pub.

Hunter Wheat and his business partner leased the space along N.W. 4th St. a year ago with something like The Banquet Cinema Pub in mind.

“Honestly, we wanted to open up a cinema pub since before Bleu Garten and we were looking at another place and we made a wrong turn and we saw this building,” Wheat said.

Wheat, who also owns the popular Midtown bar Bleu Garten, says he pulled inspiration from other cities where you can enjoy a meal or cocktail while soaking in some cinema.

“We’ll play everything from first run movies to sporting events to the presidential election 2020. Everything that you would want to watch socially as a gathering we’re going to do,” he said.

The two theaters will show both old and new films for customers, and the style of the bar is also inspired by old movies.

“So this is from the movie ‘The Shining,’” Wheat said, pointing to the wallpaper inside a bathroom.

“Then we have this red room back here that is kind of our own play on Wes Andersons’ Darjeeling Limited, like the luggage in there. It kind of has a box car look to it,” he added.

The lights inside The Banquet Cinema Pub are also an ode to Bleu Garten, which are just some of the features inside the old dealership.

“It was an old 1920s Cougar Pontiac showroom. There was a showroom in the front and then there was an old auto shop in the back that we turned into two cinemas,” Wheat said.

Banquet Cinema Pub will be meant for adults 21-years-old and older, except for family events.

Wheat said they are also hiring more staff.