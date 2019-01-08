Chalk Luxury Sports Bar opening in Chisholm Creek

OKLAHOMA CITY – A new state-of-the-art sports bar plans to open to the public in Chisholm Creek on Super Bowl Sunday.

“Chalk is unique in the state of Oklahoma,” said Chad Ford, owner of Chalk. “When you come to Chalk, you will see, hear and taste something that we believe you have not experienced before. And we hope people will come back and be regulars, whether it’s football, basketball or whatever the season. There’s always a game on at Chalk.”

Organizers say there will be 100 television screens across the bar. If you don’t want to watch a game, you can head to the 1,500 square foot rooftop deck.

“We feel like we are building two restaurants in one,” Ford said.

In addition to the games, visitors will be able to enjoy a variety of dishes with Oklahoma products.

“Just as we are using Oklahoma products in the kitchen, we’re committed to featuring Oklahoma craft brewers as well,” Ford said, adding that brewers will likely be added to the current lineup.

Chalk will open to the public on Feb. 3. in the Chisholm Creek development.