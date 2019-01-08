× Cowboys Build Big Lead, Hold on Late to Beat Texas

Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball team got their first Big 12 win of the season, holding off a second half rally by Texas to beat the Longhorns 61-58 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater on Tuesday night.

OSU built a 19-point lead in the first half and led 39-22 at halftime, then saw that lead get whittled down to one late in the game at 59-58.

Isaac Likekele hit two free throws with 10 seconds left to put the Cowboys up 61-58, then had to survive a missed 3-pointer by Courtney Ramey on the final possession that could have tied the game and forced overtime.

Lindy Waters led OSU with 19 points and was five-for-five from 3-point range.

The Cowboys were outshot by Texas, 42 percent to 37 percent, but outrebounded the Longhorns by eight.

Texas was just 2-for-22 from 3-point range.

OSU improves to 7-8 overall, 1-2 in Big 12 play.

The Cowboys visit West Virginia this Saturday at 11:00 am.