Disneyland raising prices for tickets, parking

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KGTV) — Just months before the opening of a new Star Wars-themed land, Disneyland announced price increases for the Anaheim theme park, according to a Disney spokesperson.

The increases went into effect Sunday and come less than a year after the theme park raised prices more than eight percent on “peak days” for one-day, one-park tickets.

The cheapest daily tickets will now be more than $100 per day and increased by an average of eight percent, according to Disney. Daily admission isn’t the only thing on the rise. Parking and annual passes also went up.

According to the company, the cost to park is now $25, up from $20. Disneyland’s cheapest annual pass now costs $399, up from $369.

There is some good news if you live in the region, however. Disneyland recently announced savings for Southern California residents purchasing 3-day passes.