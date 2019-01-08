× Eighth-Ranked Texas Tech Rallies to Beat Sooners in Lubbock

Eighth-ranked Texas Tech came from behind with a late game surge to beat #23 Oklahoma 66-59 on Tuesday night at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas, on Tuesday night.

Oklahoma led 35-31 at halftime, but couldn’t hold the lead, as Jarrett Culver led the Red Raiders comeback, finishing with 23 points and 13 rebounds.

OU was led by Christian James, who had 14 points and 6 rebounds, but Brady Manek was the only other Sooner in double figure scoring with 13 points.

Oklahoma shot just 32 percent from the field, while Tech hit 45 percent.

Oklahoma falls to 12-3 overall, 1-2 in Big 12 play.

The Sooners host TCU this Saturday at 1:00 pm at the Lloyd Noble Center.