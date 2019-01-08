× Fans, employees of Empire Slice House hoping for safe return of ‘Ellie’

OKLAHOMA CITY – The theft of a beloved pink elephant has left many upset and on the hunt for an alleged suspect.

“Ellie” is a beloved pink elephant statue that has been outside Empire Slice House in the Plaza District for years, posing for countless pictures and even a tattoo.

However, she disappeared just before midnight on Monday night.

Surveillance video doesn’t give a good look at the alleged suspect, but patrons and employees are hoping whoever loaded her up on top of their car and took off will bring her back unharmed.

“We’ve had her since day one,” said Steven Schuster, with 84 Hospitality. “She just kind of serves as our icon here for the restaurant. She’s a big hit with everyone that comes in, all the families, kids especially.”

City code prevents management from permanently fixing Ellie to the ground, so they bring her in every night before the restaurant closes at 2 a.m.

Management says if she’s brought back unharmed they won’t press charges but if they have to look for her, they will.

If you have any information, call Oklahoma City police.