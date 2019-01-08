× Guthrie couple arrested on child abuse charges

OKLAHOMA CITY – A Guthrie couple has been arrested by the OSBI after the mother’s 13-month-old sustained a head injury.

Justin Lastra, 30, called 911 just before 10 a.m. Tuesday to report the child fell.

The child was treated at Mercy Hospital Logan County, and transferred to OU Medical Center with non-accidental abusive head trauma.

The child’s mother, Michelle King, 28, and Lastra were arrested at the Guthrie Police Department for child abuse.

The OSBI continues to investigate the matter.