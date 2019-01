TULSA, Okla. – Parrotheads unite! Taking a trip to Margaritaville may be easier than you think.

The BOK Center in Tulsa has announced Jimmy Buffett’s tour will be making a stop in June.

On June 4, you can catch Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band at the BOK Center as part of Buffett’s “Son Of A Son Of A Sailor” Tour.

Tickets go on sale January 18 at 10 a.m. and start at $36, according to the BOK Center’s website.

The show starts at 8 p.m.