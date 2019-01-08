× Man arrested in connection with Idabel murder investigation

IDABEL, Okla. – An Oklahoma man is behind bars after investigators say they were able to connect him to another man’s death.

On Jan. 1, the Idabel Police Department called the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation for help regarding a murder investigation.

Authorities learned that David Duncan had been killed and his body was hidden.

Agents were able to identify 27-year-old Gary Dixon as a suspect in Duncan’s death.

Officials took Dixon into custody and he is now being held in the McCurtain County Jail.