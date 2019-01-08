Metro man steals police car while in handcuffs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPENCER, Okla. - A man is still on the loose following a wild crime spree in Spencer.

It all started at about noon Tuesday near Northeast 23rd and North Post Road.

Police say Ryan Kidder is still on the run after being put in cuffs and then stealing a cop car.

Police were called out to a man stealing electricity by hooking up jumper cables to the power lines. Kidder was arrested, but then took off in the police car.

“Once he was placed in a police car by one of the officers, he was able to get his handcuffs from behind him to the front of him and then proceeded to take off in one of our police cars,” said Chief of Spencer Police, Allen Lane.

Kidder only got about 2 miles southeast before bailing out and running into woods off Wright Street.

"A white male wearing a red shirt and blue jeans,” said Lane. “He was last seen about the 3100 block of Wright Street here in Spencer, running eastbound into a wooded area.”

This isn't Kidders first run in with the law. According court documents, he's been arrested in the past for possession of meth, grand larceny and possession of stolen property.

Police say he's still on the run and believe he's still in cuffs.

“If anyone knows of his whereabouts or sees him, he's still handcuffed,” said Lane. “If you would just call 9-1-1 and they will get in touch with us and we will get him in custody.”

Luckily, Kidder did not wreck or damage the police car.

“We were able to recover the vehicle,” said Lane. “No damage to the vehicle itself. Nothing was taken out of the vehicle. Everything was still intact.”

K9's and other local departments were called out to help with the search.

Lane says he's grateful for their help.

“It's one of those deals where we have an officer or potentially in trouble or something happens to one of us, we respond to one another just like we do the general public,” said Lane. “I want to thank them all for their hard work and quick response.”

If you see Kidder, call police immediately.