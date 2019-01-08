× Mike Cunningham Leaves OSU Program

Oklahoma State guard Mike Cunningham is no longer part of the Cowboys basketball team.

OSU made the announcement Tuesday afternoon.

Cunningham is a graduate transfer from USC Upstate, who had averaged 8.0 points per game, but only played in seven of the Cowboys’ 14 games this season.

OSU head coach Mike Boynton issued a statement Tuesday about Cunningham, saying:

“Mike has decided that he wants to move on to the next phase of his life,” Boynton said. “We wish him well and thank him for the contributions he made in his short time with the program. The standards of Cowboy basketball will never be lowered for a short-term gain. We are building on a foundation established by Mr. Henry Iba, Bryant “Big Country” Reeves, Desmond Mason and countless others who deserve to always be proud of the way we do things in Stillwater. This year’s team, though young, will continue to take pride in who they represent.”

Oklahoma State hosts Texas Tuesday night at 6:00 pm.