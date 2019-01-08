× Missouri woman hit, killed on I-35 in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. – Authorities have released new details in a fatal auto pedestrian accident in Norman.

It happened Monday, just before 8 p.m. on I-35 between Main and Robinson in Norman.

According to a trooper’s report, a 39-year-old woman, of Gainesville, Missouri, was walking westbound across lanes of traffic when a semi, traveling northbound on I-35, was unable to avoid the woman and hit her.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name is being withheld, pending next of kin notification.