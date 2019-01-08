Molly Ringwald to speak at Junior League of Oklahoma City’s third annual Speaker in the City event 

OKLAHOMA CITY – A well-known actress and ’80s icon is set to speak at the Junior League of Oklahoma City’s third annual Speaker in the City event in March.

The organization announced Molly Ringwald will be this year’s featured speaker.

Ringwald made her film debut as a child in Paul Mazursky’s Tempest, and went on to become a cultural icon for her roles in Sixteen Candles, The Breakfast Club and Pretty in Pink.

Most recently, she starred in the Netflix film, The Kissing Booth, and currently stars in the show Riverdale.

“Junior League members are thrilled to bring Molly Ringwald to Oklahoma City,” said Pam Campbell, president of the Junior League of Oklahoma City. “She is an iconic star and I am confident that her comments will be interesting and thought-provoking.”

Speaker in the City will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 24, at the Farmers Public Market in Oklahoma City.

The event is open to the public. Individual general admission tickets can be purchased for $50 and are available here.

Proceeds from the event go back into the Oklahoma City community through several of the league’s health-focused community projects.

KFOR is the proud television sponsor of this event.