× Officials: Firefighters battled more than 1,000 wildfires across Oklahoma in 2018

OKLAHOMA CITY – It was a busy year for Oklahoma firefighters as they battled numerous wildfires throughout the state in 2018.

The Oklahoma Forestry Service says there were more than 1,000 wildfires in 2018, which burned nearly 500,000 acres.

Most of the fires flared up between January and April, with March being busiest month of the year with 436 fires statewide.

Agency officials say they are hoping there isn’t a repeat of last year, but are preparing in case.

“As we prepare our firefighting resources for response in 2019, we encourage homeowners to prepare and protect their homes for possible wildfires,” said State Forester and Director of Oklahoma Forestry Services Mark Goeller. “Everyone can take proactive steps to protect their property by simply removing excessive vegetation and other flammable materials from around their home.”