Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum offering free admission for federal workers throughout government shutdown

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum is offering free admission to all federal employees throughout the government shutdown.

Officials with the museum say the free admission is offered regardless of whether federal workers have been furloughed or are otherwise affected.

“Seventeen agencies were impacted by the bombing and every other agency and the military responded in some manner – Federal Employees are torch bearers for Oklahoma City’s story of courage and strength,” Executive Director, Kari Watkins said. “We are waiving the admission fee to thank them for all they do to move our mission forward. We hope they will visit, learn and honor those who were killed, those who survived and those changed forever, and then share the story with others.”

For free admission, federal workers will need to show their ID at the admissions desk. The Outdoor Symbolic Memorial is always open to the public at no cost.

The Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum remains open during the government shutdown because it is not a government entity. It does receive any annual operating funds from the federal, state or local government.

Museum officials say earnings from an endowment, museums sales, private fundraising and the OKC Memorial Marathon allow the Memorial and Museum to run.