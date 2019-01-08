Oklahoma Corporation Commission orders ONG to return $22 million to customers

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma Natural Gas customers are expected to see lower bills during the new year.

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission voted Tuesday in favor of an order that determines how the company will return money to customers from the 2017 federal tax cuts.

In 2017, Attorney General Mike Hunter filed five motions with the OCC to ask for an immediate reduction in customer rates from the state’s leading utility companies, including ONG.

ONG customers will receive $22.7 million in savings over the next year. The average residential customer will see approximately $15 in savings in February, and a smaller balance in the following months for the rest of the year.

“Winter is one of the most expensive times of year for natural gas utility customers,” Attorney General Hunter said. “Reducing rates and giving money back to customers will help a lot of Oklahomans. I commend the OCC commissioners, who approved this order. The state’s leading utility companies have seen major savings since the tax cuts took effect. The savings represent a windfall, over-collected from customers that needs to be returned to them.”

Hunter goes on to say, “I appreciate the continued hard work and dedication of the staff in the Utility Regulation Unit in my office and everyone else who advocated for this money to go back to hard working Oklahomans.”