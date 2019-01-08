× Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office investigating inmate death

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma County Sheriff’s investigators are conducting the death inquiry after a female inmate was found unresponsive in her cell.

After she was discovered on Tuesday, detention staff immediately began life saving measures.

EMSA and Oklahoma City fire personnel continued those efforts and transported her to OU Medical Center.

Hospital medical staff pronounced the inmate deceased at 5:05 p.m.

At this time it is being investigated as a suicide.

There are no signs of foul play.

The inmate was being held in the Detention Center for the past several months on an Oklahoma County warrant for a Failure to Appear on a Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (Felony) charge. She also had a hold from Tulsa County.

The exact cause of death will be determined by the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office.