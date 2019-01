HUGO, Okla. – A terrifying moment was caught on camera at an Oklahoma diner as a car crashes into the front of the business with customers just feet away.

Surveillance video of the January 5 incident shows the scene from inside Angie’s Circus City Diner.

According to KTEN, an elderly woman drove her car into the Hugo business.

The diner said no one was hurt and repairs were quickly made.

They reopened for business on Monday.