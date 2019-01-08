× Oklahoma man charged for multistate sex crimes

HARRAH, Okla. – A Harrah resident and former local police officer has been charged with several sex crimes following a multistate and federal investigation.

Michael Lindsey, 35, was arrested after the joint investigation by Oklahoma state and local police, FBI, and the Fairview Heights Police Department (FHPD) in Illinois.

On Monday, January 7, the St. Clair County State Attorney’s office in Illinois issued the following charges against Lindsey:

Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault-Class X Felony

Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse-Class 2 Felony

The investigation began when the FHPD received allegations of sexual assault against Lindsey, stemming from incidents which occurred in Illinois, Tennessee, and Oklahoma.

At this point, three victims have been identified, all teen or preteen males, during the time of occurrence.

Lindsey’s bond is set at $500,000 (10% cash); he is currently being held in Oklahoma awaiting extradition back to St. Clair County.

Lindsey is believed to have lived in Madison and St. Clair counties until mid-2010 when he moved to Oklahoma.

The Fairview Heights Police would like anyone who is believed to have been victimized by Lindsey to contact the Criminal Investigations Unit of the Fairview Heights Police Department at (618) 489-2130.