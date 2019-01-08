Police: Teen among victims of Oklahoma City triple homicide 

OKLAHOMA CITY – The victims of a triple homicide in Oklahoma City have been identified as the investigation into the case continues.

Police responded just before 12:30 a.m. Monday to the home on North Standish near N.E. 10th Street on a welfare check.

When officers went inside, it quickly turned into a triple homicide investigation after the bodies of two females and one male were found.

“All three had appeared to be victims of homicide. They all had injuries that were consistent with being victims of homicide,” said MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Officials have identified the victims as Elijah Mothershed, 44, Carnesha Powell, 35, and Roshawna Stevens, 15.

No arrests have been made, police say.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.