Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma seeking more than 2,200 volunteers in January

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma is seeking more than 2,200 volunteers in January.

Volunteers are needed to help sort donations that will be distributed to community-based partner agencies in 53 Oklahoma counties.

“As we come out of the holiday season and into a new year, our need for volunteers to sort generous food donations grows,” said Katie Fitzgerald, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank. “January is typically our slowest month for volunteers. We encourage individuals, community groups and corporate groups to donate their time so we can help distribute food to our neighbors.”

Volunteer opportunities are offered Tuesday through Saturday, including several evening shifts.

Tasks include:

Bagging and boxing food products

Preparing meals and snacks for distribution in Hope’s Kitchen

Processing protein donations in the Protein Packaging Center

Assisting at mobile food distributions

Stocking shelves and assisting clients at the Moore Food & Resource Center

The Volunteer Center is open to volunteers as young as eight years old. Volunteers under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

If you’re interested in volunteering, click here.

If you are unable to volunteer and would still like to help, you can make a financial donation here or by calling (405) 600-3136. All donations are doubled through January 15 during the Holiday match campaign.