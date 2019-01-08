Salvation Army seeking volunteers to help with donations

OKLAHOMA CITY – If your New Year’s resolution was to help others in 2019, the Salvation Army is looking for you.

The Salvation Army says it is in need of volunteers to serve in its Client Choice Food Pantry in Oklahoma City.

“We have seen an increase in donations for which we are extremely thankful,” said Liz Banks, volunteer coordinator. “With the increase of donations comes an increase in need of volunteers to help stock the shelves in the pantry and to serve clients.”

Volunteers are needed to help clients as they shop, prepare items before they are placed on shelves and keep the pantry shelves stocked.

Volunteers are needed at 1001 N. Pennsylvania Ave. for the following shifts:

Monday: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Stock pantry) / 1 to 4 p.m. (Assist clients with groceries)

Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Stock pantry) / 1 to 3 p.m. (Stock pantry)

Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Assist clients with groceries) / 1 to 4 p.m. (Assist clients with groceries) / 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Stock pantry)

Thursday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Stock pantry)

Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Assist clients with groceries) / 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Stock pantry).

“Volunteering in the pantry would be a great opportunity for a church, corporation, civic club, sports group or family to give back to the community,” said Banks. “Children wishing to volunteer must be at least 12 years of age and accompanied by an adult.”

To learn more, call Liz Banks at (405) 246-1107.