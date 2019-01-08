Sheriff’s office releases 911 call after man allegedly kills landlord in Cleveland County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. - Authorities in Little Axe are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a Cleveland County man.

Around 4:15 p.m. on Monday, emergency crews responded to a home near 180th Ave. and Hwy 9, near Little Axe, following a shooting.

Investigators say a fight between two men led to the deadly shooting.

Officials with the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office say 40-year-old Jeremy Wayne Morgan was shot in the stomach on the back porch of the home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

After the shooting, the victim's daughter and the alleged suspect called 911.

Caller: "I shot my roommate because he was trying to attack me."

Dispatcher: "You shot your roommate because he was trying to attack you?

Caller: "Yeah, he said something to the effect of, 'Hey, come here punk, I got something to show you' and he came running up the stairs and I had to shoot him."

Authorities say the alleged suspect and his girlfriend were renting a room from Morgan.

The sheriff's office says he is cooperating with authorities.

So far, they have not released the alleged suspect's name.