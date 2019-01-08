× T’Dazzled Too owner not in court for eviction hearing

OKLAHOMA CITY — An online children’s clothing boutique owner from Oklahoma, who allegedly owes thousands of dollars to people all over the country, did not show up for an eviction hearing on Tuesday morning.

Last month, phone calls, emails and social media messages started pouring in to News 4 from hundreds of customers of T’Dazzled Too, an online children’s boutique.

Many of those customers have been waiting on orders totaling hundreds, in some cases, thousands of dollars. A lot of those orders date all the way back to April.

News 4 has tried to reach the owner, Tanae Clark, on Facebook and we haven’t heard back. We also stopped by her house and no one answered the door.

According to court documents filed on Jan. 2, 2019, Clark is facing eviction from her northwest Oklahoma City warehouse space due to unpaid rent.

Clark was not present at a hearing regarding that eviction on Tuesday. Her attorney was there on her behalf and told us they have no comment at this time.

Employees who were let go in December and never received a final paycheck are now filing a wage claim with the Oklahoma Department of Labor.

The attorney general’s office is aware of the claims and is investigating.