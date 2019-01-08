The Beach Boys set to perform benefit concert at Civic Center Music Hall in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Beach Boys will make a stop in Oklahoma City in May as part of their summer tour to help raise money for the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma “Food for Kids” program and The Oklahoma Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

This will be the second time the band has played in Oklahoma City since 2007, said show producer and Edmond resident John Occhipinti.

“We are excited to make OKC part of our tour stop and could not think of a better way to kick off our Tour. Mike and Bruce are very excited to once again play Oklahoma City especially given the causes at hand.” said Occhipinti. “We’ve invited the community together for a night of ‘Fun, Fun, Fun’ music while helping raise funds to fight childhood hunger, blood, and all other horrible cancers. Oklahomans are second to none when it comes to helping others. We expect the turn out to be huge.”

All net proceeds raised from the show, part of the “Now and Then” tour, will be donated to both charities.

The benefit concert will be held at the Civic Center Music Hall on May 4 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale January 11 and can be purchased online here, over the phone at (405) 594-8300 or in person at the music hall.

Civic Center Music Hall is located at 201 N. Walker Ave. in Oklahoma City.