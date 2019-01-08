× Thunder Fall to Minnesota for Second Straight Home Loss

The Oklahoma City Thunder couldn’t cool off a red hot Andrew Wiggins and Russell Westbrook missed a pair of three-point attempts late in the game that could have given OKC the lead, as the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Thunder 119-117 on Tuesday night at Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City.

Wiggins had a season high 40 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and the Timberwolves made 11 three-pointers, including one by Josh Okogie that gave Minnesota a four-point lead with 26 seconds left that ended up being the game-clinching basket.

The Thunder outshot the T-Wolves and outrebounded them as well.

OKC hit 51 percent from the field, and 40 percent from 3-point range, making a dozen three-pointers.

Minnesota was just 42 percent from the field, but they held on to beat OKC at home for the second time this season.

The Timberwolves fired head coach Tom Thibodeau on Sunday and were coached on Tuesday night by interim head coach Ryan Saunders, who’s just 32 years old.

Four Thunder players scored in double figures, led by 27 points from Paul George.

PG hit five three-pointers and grabbed 9 rebounds.

Westbrook scored 25 points and 16 assists, and made 11 of 22 shots, but was just 1-for-6 from three-point range.

Steven Adams added 20 poitns and 12 rebounds on 8-for-9 shooting.

Terrance Ferguson had 14 points.

Nerlens Noel had to leave the game midway through the third quarter when he was hit in the face on a drive to the basket by Wiggins.

Noel’s head the court hard and he appeared to be knocked out.

After being down for several minutes he was carted off the floor on a stretcher.

After the game, Thunder head coach Billy Donovan said Noel was being evaluated at OU Medical Center.

The Thunder lost their second straight home game to a team with a losing record, after being beaten by Washington last Sunday.

OKC falls to 25-15 on the season.

The Thunder’s next two games are against San Antonio, first in Texas on Thursday night at 8:30 pm, then at home on Saturday at 7:00 pm.