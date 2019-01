EDMOND, Okla. – A campus police department is asking for the public’s help identifying four people who may be connected to a recent vandalism and burglary.

On Tuesday, officials with the University of Central Oklahoma Police Department released surveillance photos of four people who may know something about a recent crime.

We are looking to ID these four males. They are persons of interest in a recent vandalism/burglary. If you recognize them call 974-2345 @UCOBronchos @UCOHousing pic.twitter.com/unbQdFheCg — UCO Police (@UCOPolice) January 8, 2019

If you know them, you are asked to call the department at (405) 974-2345.