Wanted man shot, killed during standoff in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. – Tulsa police are investigating after one man was killed by a U.S. marshal on Monday afternoon.

Officials tell FOX 23 that law enforcement officers from multiple agencies were trying to find Jeremy Edmonds, who was wanted for domestic assault and battery.

Authorities found Edmonds inside a Tulsa home and a standoff ensued.

Investigators say Edmonds became violent and two deputy U.S. marshals opened fire on Edmonds, who was shot and killed. Police say he had some type of weapon on him and multiple guns were found inside the home.