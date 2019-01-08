Woman hoping to find owner of 1968 Muskogee class ring found at Stillwater park

STILLWATER, Okla. – A woman is on a mission to find the owner of a decades-old class ring she found at a park in Stillwater.

“I was down on my hands and knees, just sifting through it with my fingers and I was like, that is gold!” said Heather Brown.

Brown was at Couch Park on Sunday using her new Christmas gift, a metal detector, for the first time when she found a Muskogee Central High School 1968 class ring.

“It was buried, it was probably several inches under the top of the ground,” she told FOX 23.

Now, Brown is hoping to find the rightful owner of the ring and posted a picture of it on Facebook to get the search started.

She says she has had a few leads on who the ring could belong to, but is still searching.

The ring has the initials “BAW” inside the band.